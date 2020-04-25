Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KIN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.96.

KIN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 173,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $142.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 1,442.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.