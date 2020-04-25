Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,918. The company has a market capitalization of $142.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 1,442.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.