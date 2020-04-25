Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNSL. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 178,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,211. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $132.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.53.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

