Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.63 ($63.52).

Shares of KGX stock traded down €0.45 ($0.52) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €43.74 ($50.86). The company had a trading volume of 277,774 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €41.40 and a 200 day moving average of €54.14. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

