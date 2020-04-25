Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Announces Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:KNX opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.