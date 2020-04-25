Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Komodo has a market cap of $66.29 million and $3.20 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00007367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Binance and Crex24. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00595174 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00124711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00081875 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002243 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002142 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,460,451 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bitbns, Bittrex, Crex24 and BarterDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

