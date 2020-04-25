Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADRNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

ADRNY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 89,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.25. Koninklijke Ahold has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $27.05.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

