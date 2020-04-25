Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KOS. Investec cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

NYSE KOS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. 13,706,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,837,937. The firm has a market cap of $490.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Sterin bought 50,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark bought 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.