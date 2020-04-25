Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. 7,271,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,508,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

