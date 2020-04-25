La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LZB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:LZB traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. 200,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at $21,648,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

