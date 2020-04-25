Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

LNDC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 128,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $304.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.79. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landec will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Landec by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

