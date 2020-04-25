Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.78. 15,239,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,888,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.93%.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

