Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LXRX. ValuEngine lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.65.

NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,920. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $7.27.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 303.98% and a net margin of 40.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

