LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised LG Display from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NYSE:LPL traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,502. LG Display has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

