Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,210 ($15.92) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,118.75 ($27.87).

Fevertree Drinks stock traded up GBX 173 ($2.28) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,723 ($22.67). 2,285,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,182.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,695.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 888.40 ($11.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28).

In related news, insider William (Bill) Ronald bought 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,390 ($18.28) per share, for a total transaction of £100,483.10 ($132,179.82).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

