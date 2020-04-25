Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,251,000 after acquiring an additional 280,463 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,511. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.15.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.