Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,449. The company has a market capitalization of $254.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,729.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,568,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 707,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 424,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,139 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,561,000. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.