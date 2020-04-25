Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,506.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, SouthXchange and Braziliex. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.64 million and $55,506.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.02251960 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,423.45 or 0.98182770 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 672,666,206 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Braziliex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

