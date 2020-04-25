Litecoin Price Hits $44.52 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and $4.86 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $44.52 or 0.00589230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Negocie Coins, Binance and HBUS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006552 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 476.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,589,831 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

