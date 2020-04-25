Loop Capital Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $145.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,761. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.35. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,437,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.