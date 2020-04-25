Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LOOP. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. 9,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,877. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Loop Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Loop Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

