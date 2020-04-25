Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lovesac from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. 364,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,056. The firm has a market cap of $148.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.14. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lovesac will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 100,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

