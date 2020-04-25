LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 1,746 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,288,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,467,000 after purchasing an additional 248,827 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,080,000 after purchasing an additional 167,269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SAP by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAP traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.49. 706,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,771. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.30%. SAP’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

