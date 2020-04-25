LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 5,227 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,759,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,105. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

