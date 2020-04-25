LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 915 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 713,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,995. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.78.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.76.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

