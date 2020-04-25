LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,679 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,020,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.