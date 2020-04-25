LVW Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,724 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,255,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 612,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $152,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded up $5.96 on Friday, hitting $291.29. 3,264,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

