LVW Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,845 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 54.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $8.76 on Friday, reaching $128.98. 35,864,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,423,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

