LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $2,427,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,071,000 after acquiring an additional 80,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.06. 345,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.95. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

