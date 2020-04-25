LVW Advisors LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 466,935 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,899,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,701,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,177. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $274.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

