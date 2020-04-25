LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,174 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 26,338 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

eBay stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,894,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,888,436. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

