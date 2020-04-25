LVW Advisors LLC Has $19.47 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,056 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 5.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $19,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 110,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,994,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 2,860,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

