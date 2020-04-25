LVW Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,843. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

