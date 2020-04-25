LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Shares of TIF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.24. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average is $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

