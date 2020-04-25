LVW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,044,811,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,795,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,661,000 after acquiring an additional 463,993 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 61.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 388,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $16,026,000. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of BTI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

