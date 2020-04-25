LVW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. 3,694,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,611. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.