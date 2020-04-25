LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 1,523 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,271,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $236.28. 1,946,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,939. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.