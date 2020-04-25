LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 33,987 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,987 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. 35,133,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,870,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

