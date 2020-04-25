LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 640 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.35. 2,273,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,527. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

