LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 7,006 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.09. 15,272,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,634,906. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

