LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 7,515 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CMC Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.41. 1,381,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.