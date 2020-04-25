LVW Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,175 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,643,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 229,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,908,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,522,648. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

