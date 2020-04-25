LVW Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

