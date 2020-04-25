LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.81.

SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. 8,452,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,722,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

