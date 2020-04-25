LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

