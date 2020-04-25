LVW Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $6,954,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.89. The company had a trading volume of 856,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,686. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

