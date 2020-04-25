LVW Advisors LLC Sells 3,232 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,808. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.10. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

