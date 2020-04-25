Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics products for men and women. The Company’s products include hair care and skin care cosmetics. Mandom Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Mandom alerts:

OTCMKTS MDOMF remained flat at $$24.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6. Mandom has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.05.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mandom (MDOMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.