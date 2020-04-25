Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on MMLP. Wells Fargo & Co restated an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.86. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $8.46.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.88 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, CEO Ruben S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris H. Booth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,828 shares in the company, valued at $76,709.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 135,813 shares of company stock valued at $325,143. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,102,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

