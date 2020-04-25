Masari (MSR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,691.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. Masari has a market cap of $119,494.48 and approximately $1,691.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

